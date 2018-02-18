Did Fatima Sana Sheikh shave a part of her eyebrow for Thugs Of Hindostan? – view pic

Fatima Sana Sheikh is currently gearing up for Thugs Of Hindostan with Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif. Recently, we had spotted Kat with a tattoo on her arm which made everyone guess if she was sporting one for Thugs and now this. Fatima was recently snapped after her workout session in Mumbai and there was something totally different about her eyebrows. A part of her eyebrows look shaved, like you do when you are getting a piercing done. But it looks completely badass. Though we love the look, we can’t help but wonder what caused it. Is it a part of her look for the film or did she have a minor accident on the sets?

But this is also not the first time that she has been seen with those eyebrows. Remember when Aamir got trolled after his selfie with Kat and Fatima? The actress was sporting the semi-shaved eyebrows in that particular pic, too. We are certain that it has something to do with her role in the film. A couple of pictures had been leaked from the sets of the show which left Aamir very upset. We’re kind of surprised no one noticed her eyebrow before. (ALSO READ: [Video] Aamir Khan and Fatima watch Katrina as she grooves to the title track of Thugs Of Hindostan)

Check out her recent pictures right here.

Thugs is all set to release in November this year and though a lot had been reported about Fatima’s rivalry with Kat, she put an end to it. We even saw Fatima and Aamir watching Kat dance during rehearsals. We even saw the leading ladies pose with each other and in the same frame as the other actors. Amitabh Bachchan is also a part of the film and had been shooting with them in an outdoor location.

Coming back to Fatima’s look for the film, what are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.