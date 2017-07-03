Did Guest Iin London actress Kriti Kharbanda just take a dig at Salman Khan? – Watch video

Kriti Kharbanda, who had made her Bollywood debut with Raaz Reboot, is now busy promoting her upcoming film, Guest Iin London. However, at a promotional event for the same, she was asked a question, in an answer to which she cited Salman Khan as an example. While we are sure she meant well, she should have perhaps gone with a better choice of words. Confused? Here’s what happened…

When Kriti Kharbanda, who is an established name down South, was asked if Bollywood was now taking regional cinema seriously, especially after the success of one particular movie (Baahubali), the actress said, “I think Bollywood honestly has always taken regional cinema very seriously, it’s the audience that didn’t and the audience is now taking it. The reason I say this is because the remakes of many South films have done very, very well here. So, the industry, the fraternity and the media have always taken regional cinema very seriously, it is the audience perception, jo ab badla hai, which is great. But whatever said and done, most South films do really well…we do some really big numbers, toh audience ka perception change ho gaya hai jiske wajah se industry ka perception change hua hai but I feel that fraternity and the media, in Bombay, has always taken the South very seriously. You have seen most of Salman sir’s films are remakes of South films…a lot of his hits. Toh agar woh seriously nahi le rahe hote toh woh remakes kabhi banti hi nahi.” (Also read: Karthik Aryan’s upcoming film Guest Iin London gets into legal trouble becuse of Ajay Devgn’s Athiti Tum Kab Jaoge? Read Details)

Now, now, now! While we agree that Salman Khan has indeed starred in a few remakes of South films, claiming that most of his films are remakes of South films was a little bit of a stretch on the part of the actress. Don’t you think so? In fact, she later claims that a lot of his hits were remakes of South films. However, here we would like to point out that Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan – three of Salman’s highest-grossing films, weren’t remakes of South films. Perhaps what Kriti meant was that Salman reclaimed the numero uno position in Bollywood with remakes of South films. Some such remakes were Ready, Wanted, Tere Naam, Jai Ho and Kick. However, these were only some films in Salman’s already illustrious career. Kriti, perhaps, could have worded it better.

A sequel to the 2010 film, Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge, Guest Iin London, is based on the same premise of putting up with unwanted guests. This time, too, Paresh Rawal, as a guest, is making things really difficult for the couple Karthik Aryan and Kriti Kharbanda. Set in London, Aryan and Ananya are a young couple entering into a fake marriage, a marriage of convenience, as Aryan wants UK citizenship and Ananya some easy money. The deal is that Aryan and Ananya live together for six months and then go their own ways once Aryan gets his citizenship and Ananya her money. But their perfect arrangement suffers a blow when Ganga Chacha and Guddi Chachi enter their lives. Guest Iin London is all set to release this Friday, on July 7.