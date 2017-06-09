Did I just see Ranbir Kapoor strip Anurag Basu in Jagga Jasoos’ new song Galti Se Mistake?

There have been cases of directors making cameos in their own movies. In Hollywood, the master director Alfred Hitchcock makes uncredited appearances in his own movies, in any random scene, that too without any dialogue. In one of his movies, his appearance was even restricted to an ad in the newspaper that a character is seen reading. Then there is M Night Shyamalan, who is often criticised for promoting himself as an actor in his movies, though his scenes are rather short. Closer home, for all those who have grown up on the movies of the ’90s, we know how much Subhash Ghai likes to pop up in his movies, mostly in songs. Now add Anurag Basu to that list. In the recently launched song of his upcoming movie, Jagga Jasoos, we spotted Anurag Basu, and moreover, he did something, directors would balk at – go shirtless.

The song in question is Galti Se Mistake, which has Ranbir Kapoor playing a teenager and frolicking around with his dorm-mates. Amidst the proceedings, there is a scene, where a man in a Santa Claus costume, pops out of nowhere and Ranbir Kapoor tears his shirt off. Even with that beard intact, we could easily recognise the man behind it – the director, Anurag Basu. You can watch the song again to confirm this, by checking out the video below…

Anurag Basu is known to make appearances in some of his movies, like playing Shiney Ahuja’s friend in Life In A Metro. But I don’t believe even Hitchcock or Shyamalan would go bare-bodied ever!

Jagga Jasoos also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead with Saurabh Shukla, Saswata Chatterjee, Sayani Gupta and Adah Sharma.