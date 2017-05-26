Did Jhanvi Kapoor try to seek Ranbir Kapoor’s attention at Karan Johar’s birthday bash?

When you have a throng of celebs under one roof, obviously there’s going to be a lot of gossip. Especially if it’s a party, that too one thrown by Karan Johar. So here’s a juicy gossip from the party that might wake you up from your afternoon slumber. An online report has stated that Sridevi’s daughter, Jhanvi Kapoor, was trying to chat up Ranbir Kapoor. Interesting, don’t you think? Well, Jhanvi and Ranbir don’t really have a common ground so obviously it’s pretty evident that the party was the perfect spot for her to try and get friendly with the actor. However, why Ranbir?

In the pics, we noticed how gorgeous Jhanvi looked at the party. With looks that could kill, she strutted in at the party, making heads turn. But did she get Ranbir’s attention? Regarding the same, we called the diva’s mother so we could speak to Jhanvi on this report. However, our phone calls were unanswered. Anyway, so the report further adds that, as the young diva tried to make a connection with Ranbir, she steered clear off her step brother, Arjun Kapoor. In a recent interview, the actor, when asked about his equation with his half-sisters, Jhanvi and Khushi, had stated, “We don’t really meet and spend time together so it doesn’t really exist.” Perhaps they both kept their safe distance from each other.

However, while Jhanvi tried to get close to Ranbir, the actor was busy chatting with Aditya Roy Kapur and Anushka Sharma. Thanks to Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Ranbir and Anushka’s friendship has become pretty strong. But what was a bit of a shock for us was the fact that RK Jr also chilled with Adi, throughout the party. As per grapevine, Adi and Ranbir’s friendship had gone kaput recently. However, having spotted them together at KJo’s party and reports of them staying close throughout the bash says a lot about their friendship. And of course, looks like they have reconciled. Damn, too many questions left unanswered for us. Present at the party was Sara Ali Khan as well. Considering how Jhanvi and Sara are competing with each other in terms of their debut, we wonder whether they bumped into each other at the bash. And if yes, what was it like?

