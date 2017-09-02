Did Karan Johar just call Kangana Ranaut UNGRATEFUL? Read tweet

Kangana Ranaut is the only one, everyone’s talking about these days. She is giving one explosive interview after other. And one show that everyone’s waiting with baited breathe is Rajat Sharma’s Aap Ki Adalat. In the sneak peak released by the channel, Kangana Ranaut is seen speaking about her affair with Hrithik Roshan, her scuffle with Karan Johar and a tiff of sorts with Saif Ali Khan. It was while talking about Karan Johar, Kangana was asked that Karan Johar said that you called him movie mafia because, Karan didn’t give you work in his films. To which she quipped, “Karan Johar ki maine ek film ki hui hai. Ungli mein unhone mujhe 10 minute (ka role diya)…woh meri life ki sabse badi flop film hai. Mujhe chahiye hi nahin unse kaam, bilkul nahin chahiye.” (I did one film with Karan Johar. In Ungli, he gave me 10 minutes (role)…that was the biggest flop of my life. I don’t want any work from him, not at all). Also read: Kangana Ranaut hints that Hrithik Roshan had an affair with this actress while shooting in Manali – watch video

While the video is going viral on the web, Karan Johar has put up a cryptic tweet, which says, “Ungrateful people need a reality check!!!!!!!!”

Check out the tweet below:

and check out the video below (at 14:51):

For the uninitiated, it all started earlier this year when Kangana Ranaut, along with Saif Ali Khan was a guest at Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan season 5. During the show, she called out Karan for his nepotistic ways and went on to call him, "The Movie Mafia" and "Flag Bearer Of Nepotism". Since then, it has been a never ending debate. Don't know what will be the end of it.

