Did Kareena Kapoor Khan and Katrina Kaif avoid each other at a recent party? An insider spills the beans

So by now, you might have already seen pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Katrina Kaif from Manish Malhotra’s party that was held recently. Yea, the same one where Bebo dressed to kill wearing a red hot backless gown while Katrina slipped into her casual tee and a pair of denims. Although both refused to strike a pose together but one cannot ignore the fact how they were very much under the same roof around the same time. Perhaps, this was also their first meeting after Katrina broke up with Ranbir Kapoor last year. So what was it like? Did they get any awkward coming face to face? Well, you wish but surprisingly, that ain’t the case!

An insider in interaction with Mumbai Mirror reveals how contrary to speculations which state Katrina and Kareena don’t get along well, the two were very warm towards each other. In fact, Kareena even stepped forward to greet Katrina with a hug the moment she arrived and also wished her luck for Jagga Jasoos. Says the source, “Mogra was the scent of the evening. Fragrant white buds were scattered on food trays and around wine glasses as the women discussed fashion and films. Katrina Kaif, casual in denims and a sweatshirt, looking pretty despite the hectic promotions, rushed in at the fag end. As she hurried in, she was greeted warmly by Kareena. The two chatted amicably for a while before Kareena, with Amrita in tow, rushed home to husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur, while Katrina stayed on till late discussing her clothes for an upcoming gala with the designer.

A guest who was a part of the do further informed, “Bebo was really enjoying herself and when the topic of Kat’s upcoming film with cousin Ranbir Kapoor came up, she cordially wished the actress luck. There were no cold vibes at the bash.”

In that case, we won’t be surprised if Katrina soon joins Kareena’s girl squad! PS: Others who were a part of this party included Malaika Arora, Sophie Choudhary, Amrita Arora and Neha Dhupia!