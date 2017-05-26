Did Nawazuddin Siddiqui just say that Prabhas’ act in Baahubali 2 was not up to the mark? – Watch video

It’s been a while since the storm called Baahubali hit movie screens. And while it continues to reign at the box office, Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has got something to say about it. In an interview with Ambika Anand, the actor shares his thoughts on how actors are treated in Bollywood and in other film industries. He sheds light on a very important aspect when he says how an actor becomes bigger than the film if it manages to earn great numbers at the box office. A lot of times the success of the film is considered to be equivalent to the efforts that the actor has put in. And the actor might not be very good in playing the role but somehow everyone sings praises of him if the movie is a hit. (ALSO READ: This Pakistani commercial of Nawazuddin Siddiqui is getting slammed for all the right reasons – watch video)

In this video clipping of the interview, that is to be out this Sunday, Nawaz says, “Mujhe toh Baahubali mein…(laughs) Wo wala jo role tha wo bohot he acha raha par kya treatment .. matlab.. kabhi kabhi.. hala ki.. mere bacche le gaye the dekhne ke liye, main jane wala nahi tha film dekhne ke liye lekin jab main gaya aur main dekha aur wakai mein wo film kheench leti hai apne world mein. Aapko mazza aane lagta hai. Jo hero ko wo treatment dia hai wo hamein shayad iss zindagi mein milne wala toh hai nahin actually! Itni mehnat karne ke baad bhi… hala ki.. ek toh bohot badi film hai, lekin kitni bhi takat laga do acting mein yaha pe, lekin film agar nahin chalti toh wo acting sari kharab ho jati hai. Aur badi film mein agar thoda kam bhi acting karlo lekin badi hit ho jati hai.. wo film ka actor bhi acha lagne lagta hai. (I like the role (Prabhas’) that’s in Baahubali, but what kind of treatment has it got! My kids forced me to watch the movie, I wasn’t even going to watch it in the first place and when I watched it, I realised that what people are saying is true… the film does reel you in and takes you into a world of its own. You start having fun. The hero has been treated so well and I doubt that’s ever going to happen to our actors here (in Bollywood). No matter how much effort you put in while playing a particular role, if the film doesn’t do well, they say your acting is bad. And if it’s a big film and it turns out to become an instant hit, then people automatically start liking the actor)”



Do you think Nawaz makes a relevant point here? Tell us in the comments section below…