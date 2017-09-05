Did Pankhuri Awasthy-Rajveer Singh have a spat on the sets of Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka? The actress answers…

Arguments are not uncommon on TV sets. The latest rumour doing the rounds is that the lead actors of Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka Pankhuri Awasthy and Rajveer Singh had an heated argument over a retake. This reminds us of the incident involving Sonal Vengurlekar and Ankush Arora on Yeh Vaada Raha. A source informed Bollywood Life, “There was a scene and Pankhuri had delivered it perfectly in one take. However, Rajveer needed a few retakes. Pankhuri was frustrated and did not comply. This led to a huge argument between the two actors.” Pankhuri plays the role of Amala on the show. It is the Indianised version of Fatmagul in the original Turkish show. (Also Read: Pankhuri Awasthy REACTS on marriage rumours with Gautam Rode)

However, when contacted Pankhuri denied the news and said it was totally untrue. She said, “What ! No..Who gave you this information. It is totally untrue. There was no spat, nothing at all.” Our source further said that the lead actors share cold vibes and hardly interact with each other. Apparently, both of them have “issues”. The makers are also annoyed as their romantic chemistry does not come across well. On the show, Rajveer plays Abeer, the guy who offers support to Amala. The character is similar to that of Kerim in the original show.

Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka was in the news when a story of it being shifted to the evening slot did the rounds recently. This is Rajveer’s debut show. Pankhuri was last seen on Suryaputra Karna and made news for her alleged relationship with Gautam Rode. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…