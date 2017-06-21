Did Soha Ali Khan take a dig at someone who does yoga for clicks?

Today is International Yoga Day and all our celebs, the promoters of this technique, have been posting some inspirational pictures on their social media timelines making us wonder if we should ditch office and join them. Now it goes without saying saying that yoga is the perfect answer to all health-related issues anyone faces. Thus our celebs swear by it. Remember how Kareena Kapoor‘s size zero figure turned out to be a result of some crazy power yoga moves and not starvation, contrary to convenient beliefs. Soha Ali Khan the mom-to-be, also joined the bandwagon today by posting a pic of her doing an asana holding her baby bump. It definitely is a pretty picture but it’s the caption that got us thinking, ‘who is it directed at?’

Why you ask? Well, it says, “This #InternationalYogaDay 20 17 don’t pose for the photographers, pose for yourself #yogaforlife.” So is she saying that there are people who will do yoga just to get attention? Whoa! That will hurt! Or perhaps it just means that instead of posing for the shutterbugs, strike a pose that helps your health. Check out the tweet and decipher it for yourself… (Also read: Doesn’t Soha Ali Khan’s maternity style remind you of Kareena Kapoor Khan -View pic)

This #InternationalYogaDay 2017 don’t pose for the photographers, pose for yourself 🙏🏼#yogaforlifepic.twitter.com/59D1jtGR0Q — Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) June 21, 2017

Soha and Kunal Khemmu are expecting their first child soon. The actor had confirmed the news on Pinkvilla saying, “Yes it’s true. Soha and I are very happy to announce a joint production coming later this year – our first child! We feel blessed and thank you all for your good wishes.”

Now you tell us who do you think Soha is hinting at with her tweet. Does any name come to your mind?