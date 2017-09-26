Did Shahid Kapoor just confirm his next film after Padmavati?

Shahid Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of “Padmavati”, says it has been a privilege for him to work with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the upcoming film. Shahid on Tuesday morning treated his fans to a question and answer session on Twitter, where one user asked his experience collaborating with Bhansali. “Been a pleasure and a privilege,” Shahid replied. Shahid will be seen essaying the role of Raja Rawal Ratan Singh, husband of Rani Padmavati played by Deepika Padukone in the film. What does he like about his character, asked another fan and Shahid said: “Courageous fearless. Respectful to women.” Also read: Padmavati: Make way for warrior king Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh!

Shahid’s regal look in the visual extravaganza is fitting of Rajput glory with each costume made to suit the province of that time. In a bid to retain the authenticity , everything from the clothing styles prevalent in the 14th century to the weather of Chittor , was taken into consideration while zeroing in on the costumes.

Revealed designer Harpreet Narula, ” “There is tremendous research that has gone behind every costume that Shahid will be seen wearing in the film.We sourced organic fabrics from Rajasthan that were then embroidered by hand by 22 local artisans. We have stuck to pure muslin cloth as the base, and then used vegetable dye or hand dye. While we tried to use hues that are associated with masculinity, we also had to balance it with brighter colours, since Rajasthani outfits are all about colour at the end of the day.”

While we can’t wait to watch Shahid’s intense transformation in Padmavati. The actor also dropped a major hint on a doing a light-hearted film soon as he confirmed to a fan on Twitter saying, “Yes, post ‘Padmavati”

Padmavati, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is all set to hit the screens on December 1, 2017.