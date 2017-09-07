Shraddha Kapoor left for Hyderabad to join Prabhas on the sets of Saaho – view HQ pics

The day Shraddha Kapoor‘s name was confirmed for Prabhas’ Saaho, anticipation for the film reached a new level. People are still unsure about whether or not Shraddha will look good with Prabhas. In between all that, the actress has begun her prep work for the Saina Nehwal biopic. She was seen practising some mean moves on the court for the film. Now, we spotted her at the airport and that made us wonder if she left for Hyderabad where Prabhas and co. are canning Saaho. And guess what? We were right after all. Shraddha put up an Insta story about Saaho saying…

Few days ago, Prabhas posted on his Facebook account, “Its Shoot Time…. Almost after 4 and half years of Baahubali journey, excited to enter a new action world called Saaho…” That told us that the actor has already begun work on his next after the magnum opus that almost left no record untouched. But Shraddha is yet to join him. These airport pictures, however, make us wonder if she did leave for the shoot. That also made us excited to see the first glimpse of them together. Check out the pictures right here…

We told you how Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas have struck a deal. Since both of them will be trying a new language for this film, Shraddha with Telugu and Prabhas with Hindi, they will help each other out. Although language coaches have been hired for both, they have decided to make each other comfortable with the language.

Saaho is a futuristic action film that promises high-octane stunts and sequences. Renowned international stunt choreographers have been brought on board for the film. Apart from Prabhas and Shraddha, the film also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mahesh Manjrekar, Chunky Pandey, Jackie Shroff and Mandira Bedi. The film will release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi in 2018.