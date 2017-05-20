Did Sonam Kapoor just hint that she is in a relationship with Anand Ahuja before leaving for Cannes 2017?

There have been a lot of speculations about Sonam Kapoor‘s love life, on whether she is dating businessman Anand Ahuja. The rumour just got stronger when Ahuja was spotted with her at every family occasion of the Kapoor’s, including the recent wedding of Sonam’s cousin in London. Anand was also by Sonam’s side, along with her father Anil Kapoor and cheered for her when she was felicitated by the President during the recently held National Awards 2017 (Sonam Kapoor got Special Mention for her performance in Sonam Kapoor). However, Sonam Kapoor has no plans to talk about where she and Anand headed, during her recent media interaction before leaving for Cannes 2017.

She had said, “I don’t want it to be written about. That has to be under my control. Everything else in my life is completely out of control. People are always saying things about me, on social media. They are always judging the way I look, the way I stand, the way I eat, the way I act, the way I speak. I need to protect others who come into my life because that person hasn’t signed up for what I have. Why should he or she have to go through that? It’s not fair. It’s private and I don’t believe in talking about it. I will not hide it but I will not talk about it either.”

However, it’s her last line that caught our fancy; she said she doesn’t want to hide her relationship, just that she doesn’t want to talk about it. So are her recent public appearances with Anand a hint that she is not hiding her relationship anymore?

Sonam Kapoor will be next seen in R Balki’s Padman, which also has Akshay Kumar in the lead. It is scheduled to release later this year. Meanwhile, watch this space for more updates about her Cannes outing this year.