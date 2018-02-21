Did Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani avoid each other on the sets of Baaghi 2? Director Ahmed Khan answers

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani came out together to attend the trailer launch of their film Baaghi 2. The event venue was packed with fans of the actor who were invited there as gratification for a contest. Well, their constant cheers sure made Tiger and Disha blush. At one point when Tiger wanted to say a few words of appreciation for Disha, the crowd let out a collective “aww” as if we all were kids in a high school. You see, rumours and reports of Tiger and Disha’s romance are fan favourite. The alleged couple is often seen hanging out with each other for dinner, movies, or some other reason. But the director of Baaghi 2, Ahmed Khan, claimed that the same was not the case on the sets of Baaghi 2.

A journo asked Ahmed about off-screen equation shared by Tiger and Disha on the sets and he said that used to come to the sets in different cars. He added, “Both are really mature. They would come in separate cars. If Tiger would be on set, Disha wouldn’t be there and vice versa. On set, they were Ronnie and Neha ( their characters). And this comes from within you,” ALSO READ: ‘You killed it,’ Twitterati cannot stop gushing about Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s Baaghi 2 trailer

Answering your doubts, no, Disha and Tiger did not avoid each other on the sets. They just stayed out of each other’s way to focus on their performances. Their hard work looks paid off as the trailer for Baaghi 2 looks kickass. More than us the fans of the first film are left awestruck by the scale of action show in the new trailer. The official synopsis of the film reads, “A battle-hardened army officer goes in search of his ex-lover’s child who is mysteriously kidnapped. Neha reaches out to the only person who can help her with her plight, Ronnie. He goes deep into the underbelly of Goa, facing off against drug lords, menacing Russian henchmen, and bloodthirsty animals.”