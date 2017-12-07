Did work commitments keep Kareena Kapoor Khan away from Shashi Kapoor’s prayer meet? View HQ pics

Shashi Kapoor‘s prayer meet was held today. Almost everyone from the family was there to pay their last respects to the veteran actor. Karisma Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Rekha and others who attended the meet. We obviously were waiting to see Kareena Kapoor at the event but she was not spotted. It did make us wonder why the actress was away from such an important gathering. We didn’t even spot Ranbir and Rishi Kapoor. Well, we don’t know about the latter, but we do know why Kareena had to give the event a miss.

Kareena was spotted at Bandra shooting for a commercial. This was something she had committed long back and apparently, couldn’t walk out of it at the last moment. Now, we all know that the show must go on. We are pretty sure even Shashi Kapoor would have approved of Kareena putting work before family. Kapoors are a legacy and they know it very well that despite everything, work must continue unabated. Check out Kareena’s latest pictures from the shoot.

Many from the industry attended Shashi Kapoor’s funeral which was held on December 5 including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and others. Today, a prayer meeting is being held in his remembrance and the guests have started to come in. We spotted Rani Mukerji, Karisma Kapoor, Babita, Rekha, Rakesh Roshan, Jeetendra, Shashi Kapoor’s daughter Sanjana, Randhir Kapoor, Nandita Das, Kiran Rao and many more.