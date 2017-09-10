Did you know Ajith Kumar suffered a severe shoulder injury but didn’t stop shooting for Vivegam?

A celeb’s life can seem enviable what with the fame, the opportunity to travel too places, unconditional love from the audience and financial gains- It all looks too good to be true, but there’s a lot more to it than what meets the eye. Let us explain that with an example. Tamil star Ajith Kumar film Vivegam recently hit theatres. August was all about the Vivegam storm. The film prior to the release garnered huge buzz and it catapulted to unimaginable heights on the day of the release. The movie opened to mixed reviews but that in any way didn’t dampen its performance at the box office. As of today the movie has joined the Rs 150 crore club at the box office worldwide. But did you know amidst all this cheering for Vivegam, the lead star underwent a surgery for a shoulder injury he suffered while shooting for Vivegam. He is reportedly advised 45 days rest, says Ramesh Bala. Film analyst Shreedhar Pillai wished him a speedy recovery. Who knew?! It definitely didn’t stop the actor from shooting. The actor in fact worked extensively on his physique for Vivegam to look his fittest for his international spy film. The results were for us to see! Also Read: Vivegam movie review: Ajith Kumar is the ultimate dynamo in this visually stylish action flick

Well, if there’s fame to enjoy, there are injuries to suffer too for. If there’s Box office hits, there are box office flops to face too. A celebs life is not easy and Ajith Kumar has reiterated this fact. Vivegam was Ajith-Suva’s third project. After pulling off massy roles, they went in for stylish makeover. Vivegam was shot in picturesque locations across Europe lending the film, an international appeal. The movie also starred Kajal Aggarwal, Akshara Haasan and Vivek Oberoi. The film marked the Bollywood star’s debut in Tamil cinema. The film’s music compsoed by Anirudh Ravichander received a thums up form fans. The film went to become the first movie to rake in Rs 100 crore post GST.