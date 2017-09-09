Did you know Akshay Kumar debuted as a judge on stage 27 years ago at Sajid Khan’s college?

It’s Akshay Kumar’s birthday today but it’s no ordinary birthday as the actor scores a half century as of today. Yes, believe it or not, Akshay Kumar, our ultimate Khiladi is officially a ‘half centurion’! What an innings it has been for the star who today is one of the most commercially viable actors. He is not just a Box office hit but hast also has proven versatile in his choices – Be it Housefull 3 or Rustom or Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. The actor is currently on a winning streak and it’s not ending anytime soon. Today on his special day, his co-stars have taken to social media to congratulate him on his fantastic journey. Everyone can’t believe he, the fittest star of all has turned 50! Sajid Khan has gone to reveal a clip from 27 years ago that marked Akshay Kumar’s debut as a judge at Sajid’s college. And we totally agree with Sajid when he says, he looks the same! Who would even tell this is from 1990? Check it out Also Read: What makes Akshay Kumar click at the box office every time? We’ve decoded it for you!

1990.. @akshaykumar s stage debut as a judgefor my college event in bhaidas.27 years later sundi looks the same! #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumarpic.twitter.com/jz0bP9edBJ — Sajid Khan (@SimplySajidK) September 9, 2017

Riteish Deshmukh’s wish was hilarious:

.@akshaykumar ‘s Birthday Party -when we realise there is no cake -coz the half centurion is on a diet. #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumarpic.twitter.com/ALM2BbWVdt — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 9, 2017

To mark his golden Jubilee, Akshay Kumar released the first look of his next film – GOLD. The film will be directed by Reema Kagti. The film is based on India’s first gold medal win in Hockey post Independence. The film, as per reports on Bombay Times has been shot extensively across UK and India.

Every cloud has a silver lining bt with ur love my clouds got a lining of Gold!As my age #TurnsGold,here’s the poster of a film close to my pic.twitter.com/TQiaYkbWXs — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 8, 2017

