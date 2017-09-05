Did you know Akshay Kumar had said NO to Neeraj Pandey’s Special 26 initally?

Neeraj Pandey recently completed 9 years in the industry with his production house Friday Filmworks doing a great job by doling out different kind of cinema. But personally speaking, A Wednesday will always be our favourite Neeraj Pandey film. It connected with the aam aadmi in more ways than one. But there are many who consider Special 26 as his best and interestingly, Akshay Kumar, who turned a new leaf in his career with this film, rejected it first. But Akshay still believes he didn’t!

In an interaction with the media, Neeraj revealed, “I had cast Akshay Kumar in Special 26 because of my belief in anti-casting. We (him and his business partner, Shital Bhatia), don’t believe in playing safe as far as casting is concerned. For us, it was very important to cast someone who can be presented in a very fresh manner. It was essentially a very basic casting call and the film (Special 26), too, had its own journey. The script first went to Akshay but his office staff said that he wasn’t keen on doing it. Four years later, when I narrated the same script to him again, he was excited to do the film. Akshay till date says that he had never read the script of Special 26 prior to me narrating it, but I maintain by stance that the script was rejected by him back then. We keep having this argument. It’s a never-ending discussion.”

This definitely is a funny interaction. Today, they are one of the successful director-actor jodis. Interestingly, next Republic Day, their films are pitted against each other. In the same media event, he spoke about the clash between Aiyaary and 2.0. He said, “No one wants to harm each other. Nobody is against each other. 2.0 was supposed to release in Diwali and got deferred to January 25. They are two different films. We are not even sure if we are clashing.”