Did you know Akshay Kumar was NOT the first choice for Toilet Ek Prem Katha?

It is definitely a special day for all Akshay Kumar fans as the star has unveiled the trailer of his next Toilet – Ek Prem Katha and it has impressed us equally. We all keep wondering about Akshay's choices of movies and how he picks one blockbuster after the other. With his current choices, especially since the last couple of years, the actor has tried to create a difference and have an impact with his work and Toilet – Ek Prem Katha is nothing different. The movie deals with a social cause and hence it even has the Government backing it. Even the actor is so concerned about the cause that he's regularly generating awareness about the dangers of open defecation and why we need to stop it. But do you guys know that Akki was never the first choice for this role? Yes, you read it right! BollywoodLife has got some exciting information from the writers of this movie, where they revealed as to how he came on board and why he was the apt choice for the role, according to them.

Siddharth and Garima, who have earlier penned down Ram Leela, Brothers and even Raabta were quite excited about Toilet – Ek Prem Katha's script. And since the time they completed it, they always had Akki in their mind for the role. But the makers felt he wasn't the apt choice and movie needed someone else. In a candid chat with BollywoodLife he reveals how they were at loggerheads with the production house to get Akshay on board. He says, "We faced minor problems with the production house because they wanted a younger face. In fact, Neeraj sir was never convinced that Akshay would suit the role well. He felt Aki will not be able to pull it off. But we always thought that this movie can easily be passed as Akshay Kumar's film because he has suited the role so well. And another reason to sign him was the fact that he hasn't attempted such movie ever before. He has been doing real cinema but this is like the complete departure from his previous works.

Garima, too, has the same opinion. She says, “Akshay was always the first choice for me and Siddharth and we went to production house having his name in mind. Also when we were casting for the movie, Akshay for looking for change and wanted to do some meaningful work. We did face a little bit of friction from the production house on whether he should be on board but we both were always adamant on having him for the project.”

Well we are sure that after the response that they are receiving, the makers won’t doubt their decision. After all, an Akshay Kumar movie is a surefire blockbuster.