Did you know, as a kid, Deepika Padukone was a fan of this Hollywood hottie? view pic

After Abhishek Bachchan, who went down the memory lane sharing throwback pics with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone too followed the suit as she shared her childhood and teenage pics on social networking site, Instagram. As she posted the pic, where she is seen dressed up in black and grey with her younger sister, captioning the image, “#flashbackfriday #MAJORflashbackfriday” It is the background of the image that got our attention!

In the pic posted by her, Deepika can be seen sitting against the backdrop of a wall, which has four posters, her own and three of Hollywood actor, Leonardo DiCaprio. The posters are from his 1997 blockbuster Titanic. So assumably the pic is of around that time. Interestingly, Deepika’s poster is in the middle while Leonardo DiCaprio’s are on her either side. And now that she has already made her Hollywood debut with Vin Diesel in xXx:: Return Of Xander Cage, she might actually get a chance to work alongside her teenage crush. Who would have thought…such is life! Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh & Sushant Singh Rajput are the best-dressed celebs in the first half of the year

Anyway, check the said picture below:

#flashbackfriday #MAJORflashbackfriday 🙈🙈🙈 A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jun 30, 2017 at 10:11am PDT

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is nominated for Teen Choice Awards in the Choice Action Movie Actress category for essaying the role of badass xXx agent Serena Unger who helps Xander Cage in saving the world in the DJ Caruso directed film. Also read: Deepika Padukone’s bright yellow airport look reminds us of her Golden Globe Awards 2017 Ralph Lauren gown – View HQ pics

She’ll next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati. While not much is not about the film, film’s singer, Shreya Ghoshal recently spilled beans about one of the songs she has sung for Padmavati.

Talking about how eagerly she is waiting for the release of Padmavati’s soundtrack, Shreya mentioned to the tabloid, “The tracks are rich, intricate and larger than life. Sanjay ji has gone one notch higher this time with his music. I am really excited. Besides Padmavati, I have recorded some songs for other films as well, all up for back-to-back release.” One of Shreya’s song will feature Deepika Padukone dancing on the traditional Rajasthani dance form – ghoomar.