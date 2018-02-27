Did you know Bajrangi Bhaijaan is Salman Khan’s first film to release in China?

Dangal and Secret Superstar have opened a new market for Indian films – China. Bollywood always had releases there but nothing could scale up to the astounding business that these two Aamir Khan films managed in China. Now Bajrangi Bhaijaan will release there this Friday. Did you know that this is the first Salman Khan film to release there? Yes, never had a Salman film released there despite being huge money-spinners overseas. Tubelight was almost there but couldn’t make it eventually. The premiere of BB happened recently in China. (Also read: Bajrangi Bhaijaan beats Dangal and Secret Superstar to become the BIGGEST Bollywood release in China)

The Chinese title of the film is Little Lolita Monkey God Uncle. Sounds damn funny right? Well, we can only say that given the fact that it’s called Bajrangi, they termed it Monkey God. Anyone, who is not an Indian, always addresses Lord Human as Monkey God. The film will release in 8000 screens which is more than what Dangal (7000) and Secret Superstar (5000) managed. So if the natives of the land connect with the content in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, it will be a bigger hit than Dangal. Kabir Khan is obviously really happy to see it release there. He had, a few days ago, posted this on Instagram:

Eros Intl & Chinese film company E Stars Films held the premier of Bajrangi Bhaijaan in Beijing yesterday, attended by dir Kabir Khan & child actor Harshali Malhotra. The film releases in China this Friday 2nd March across 8000 plus screens. @erosnow@kabirkhankk@SKFilmsOfficialpic.twitter.com/b1a1ZEz5VA — Eros Now (@ErosNow) February 27, 2018

It will be interesting to see how Salman Khan’s debut in China manages to perform there. We have a feeling people there will love it too as much as we did because they are really fond of the emotional connect in our films. Dangal and Secret Superstar are proof.