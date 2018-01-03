Did you know? Genelia D’Souza was reluctant to speak to Riteish Deshmukh on the sets of their first film Tujhe Meri Kasam

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza are without a doubt the cutest couple we know of. Any other argument is invalid. The couple fell in love with each other while they worked on their debut film Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2002, and they got married in 2012. Their debut movie is clocking in 15 years today, and Riteish says it was “life-changing” and reveled Genelia didn’t speak to him for the first two days on the film’s set. Remember the anecdote he shared two years ago, that he knew he’d marry Genelia when she slapped him for a scene.

Riteish tweeted on Wednesday: "January 3, 2003: 15 years ago 'Tujhe Meri Kasam' released. Debut film: Life changed. Architect became an actor. Co-star Genelia (has) become my baiko (wife)." He extended "sincere thanks" to director Vijaya Bhaskar. "I love you Sir, producer Ramoji Rao sir, respect. Cinematographer Kabir Lal sir, who recommended me," added the son of late Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh.

The first thing @geneliad asked me was – ‘where is your security?’ I replied – ‘I don’t have any’ … #15YearsOfTujheMeriKasam — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 3, 2018

.@geneliad didn’t speak to me for the first two days during the shoot of the film because my father was the Chief Minister on Maharashtra then. #15YearsOfTujheMeriKasam pic.twitter.com/dezgUiqtpz — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 3, 2018

Sharing a story from the film's set, he said: "Genelia didn't speak to me for the first two days during the shoot of the film because my father was the Chief Minister of Maharashtra then. The first thing Genelia asked me was 'Where is your security?'. I replied 'I don't have any'."

Riteish has also revealed in 2015, that for the film’s climax Genelia was supposed to slap him and due to retakes she ended up doing that about four times. And in that moment he knew that he’d marry this girl.

Aren’t Riteish and Genelia the cutest? They were last seen together in Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya. And since their fans have been waiting patiently to see them in another film. We can’t wait to see them again onscreen together.