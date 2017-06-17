Did you know Imtiaz Ali made Shah Rukh Khan listen to each and every script of his?

Imtiaz Ali made his directorial debut with Abhay Deol’s debut him Socha Na Tha, after which he went on to direct one of the most loved film of last decade Jab We Met. Since then he has delivered films like Love Aaj Kal, Rockstar, Highway and Tamasha. And now he’ll be back on August 4, 2017 with Shah Rukh Khan‘s Jab Harry Met Sejal. On the big screen this may be Shah Rukh Khan and Imtiaz Ali’s first collaboration but did you know this is not the first time Shah Rukh Khan is involved in the films directed by Imtiaz Ali? Yes Shah Rukh Khan has always been a part of almost all the Imtiaz Ali films some way or the other. Confused? Well here’s how. Also read: 5 things to expect from Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal ‘mini trails’

Many of you might wonder that whenever Imtiaz Ali is ready with a script his go to person is Ranbir Kapoor as he share a great bond with him and is the only actor so far whom Imtiaz has repeated in his films (Rockstar and Tamasha) but that's not the case. In fact it is Shah Rukh Khan. Both Shah Rukh and Imtiaz revealed the same during a chat at an intimate meet and greet organised for few press personnels and BollywoodLife was one among the invited ones. Shah Rukh then revealed that Imtiaz always comes to him first with each and every of his film irrespective of whether Shah Rukh is working on that film or not. In the past it has happened with all his films when Imtiaz has finished a script and went to Shah Rukh's house to narrate it to him just to take his inputs for the film.

So that’s how Shah Rukh Khan is involved in each of his films, be it Tamasha, Highway, Rockstar etc.