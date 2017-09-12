Did you know India too had its own version of Stephen King’s IT?

The big screen adaptation of Stephen King’s novel, IT is wreaking havoc at the box office. The film has opened to record breaking $123.1 million in North America box office. In fact, in just three days IT has become the fifth highest R-rated horror of all time. The film’s not just minting big money at the box office, it has also received rave reviews from almost all the critics. While Hollywood had its fair share of evil clowns, be IT, the movie or the TV series of the 90s, Bollywood too is left far behind. Did you know, India too tried its hands at adapting Stephen King’s novel, IT, but into a TV series back in the 90s, in fact the series was a remake american TV series, IT. However, there were few changes made to the original story like making IT an evil spirit instead of a demonic alien entity, scrapping the concept of the macroverse altogether, etc. Also read: IT movie review: Finally a horror flick that scares the living daylights out of you

The series featured Lilliput as the evil clown who’s terrifying the town of Panchgani.

Woh, also featured well known filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker in an important role. Check out his snapshot from the show…

Woh ran for only one season with 52 episodes and many of the die hard fans of the show consider it as one of the scariest TV series of Indian cinema.

Check out the title track as well as the first episode of Woh:

