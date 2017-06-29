Did you know Katrina Kaif predicted the failure of Ranbir Kapoor’s Rocket Singh-Salesman Of The Year?

There is no doubt that Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most talented and formidable young superstars of Bollywood. Since his debut, he has proven to be a talent to watch out for and despite various failures in the recent past, he still possesses and commands a dedicated fan following. In his filmography of last 10 years, there are films that made him the respected superstar he is today. Even if the films were not a success at the box office, his performance was always appreciated.

One such film of his is Yash Raj Films' Rocket Singh-Salesman Of The Year. Ranbir played a hardworking turban-clad salesman in the Shimit Amin directorial which can be best described as a damp squib. The film, upon release, was expected to be a big success, and even after receiving fairly positive reviews, didn't quite go the distance at the box office. While most were in a state of shock at film's non-performance at the ticket windows, Katrina Kaif knew its fate beforehand. Yes, she was one of the first few ones to have predicted its failure.

It so happened that at the trailer launch of Jagga Jasoos, Ranbir spoke about his character and said, “I feel confident but I can’t say film chalegi ya superhit hogi. Woh toh release hone ke baad hi pata chalega. I remember during Rocket Singh I thought maine Munna Bhai banayi hai par fir pata chala kisi ne dekhi hi nahi. Toh you can’t say anything. When audience watches the film ek mahaul hi kuch aur hota hai. How well do they like the story, connect with the story is all in their hands…So, I only try my best to stay disconnected with the box office and success. My job is done once the film is shot. It is up to the audience whether they accept it or like it or not.”

To which Katrina added an anecdote and said, "You know the first day I watched Rocket Singh I was like, 'Yeh film nahi chalne wali…' He was like, 'Arey no but it is like this, like that, and I was like I don't care what it is, but it's boring.'"

And she was hundred percent right! Rocket Singh, indeed, was a mega disaster. We wonder what she has to say about Jagga Jasoos now.