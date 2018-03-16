Did you know the original Ek Do Teen song featuring Madhuri Dixit was shot in 7 days?

Ek Do Teen, the popular dance number, can easily be credited for catapulting Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit to fame. We can still hear the crowd hooting “Mohini!! Mohini!!” with the beauty counting days to meet the love of her life. The lyrics were as groovy as Madhuri’s moves and oh, her expressions! Well, if we had our say then we would have never really wanted anybody to ever recreate the magic that Madhuri had created with Ek Do Teen. But coming as a tribute to the dancing diva, Jacqueline Fernandez has now stepped into Mahuri’s shoes for a Ek Do Teen reprise in Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s Baaghi 2. Her first look has just hit the web where you can see Jacky trying hard to come very close to Madhuri’s look from Ek Do Teen. Also read: Baaghi 2: Jacqueline’s FIRST look of Ek Do Teen is here and we can’t take our eyes off her

Before you watch Jacqueline’s version, here’s an interesting trivia on the original Ek Do Teen and how it became so iconic. Turns out Madhuri rehearsed for 16 days before shooting the song for seven days at a stretch with her star choreographer Saroj Khan. Little did they know that their efforts would pay off to such an extent that this blockbuster dance anthem will create history in Bollywood. Like they say, no song-dance routine can be considered exemplary without mesmerizing choreography and memorable vocals, and this number is no exception.

Not to mention, choreographer Saroj Khan won the first ever Filmfare Award for Best Choreography, and Alka Yagnik won her first Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer for “Ek Do Teen.” Here, watch the song below, in case you miss Madhuri’s Ek Do Teen:

With such high standards to meet, Jacqueline obviously is nervous and is hoping that people accept her tribute to Madhuri. “That was my first stress, that how can we recreate something so iconic, like is it even possible? It made it lot easier for me when I understood that it is not possible. We’re not trying to match up to what Madhuri Dixit did. We are not trying to match up to what Saroj (Khan) ji did. We are honestly fans, big, big fans of their work. This is honestly, more than anything, a tribute to an amazing and iconic number that they gave to us.” Jacqueline even mentioned how nobody can ever come close to Madhuri as she said, “”I can’t wait for Madhuri ma’am to watch the song. It is my tribute to her. Her performance in the original is unmatchable. Forget me, no one can ever come close to her.”

Are you excited to watch the Ek Do Teen reprise in Baaghi 2? Do you think it’ll live up to the original?