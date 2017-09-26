Did you know Mahesh Babu was AR Murugadoss’ original choice for Thuppakki?

The AR Murugadoss – Mahesh Babu duo is the current flavour of the season as their much awaited, also first project – SPYDER releases tomorrow! After a long wait and plenty of postponed release dates later, the film will finally hit theatres tomorrow. Despite the delays and minor bumps the excitement around the movie hasn’t fizzled out in any way. In fact, through the months the movie has garnered huge buzz. It’s a high octane action film directed by the action master – AR Murugadoss and stars the prince of Tollywood – Mahesh Babu, what more would one want? Only yesterday, Mahesh Babu revealed that working with AR Murugadoss was his most unbelievable and most amazing experience of his life. We can’t wait to see what they have been working on tomorrow. But did you know, AR Murugadoss had been wanting to work with Mahesh Babu for a long time? Also Read: Will SPYDER be the much needed game-changer for Mahesh Babu?

In fact, when the first half of Thuppakki was ready, the director had written the character keeping Mahesh Babu in mind! The director went on to make this surprising revelation in an interview with Baradwaj Rangan for Film Companion. Wow, to think Mahesh Babu was AR Murugadoss’ first choice for one of Vijay’s biggest hits! Well better late than never, as they both have finally teamed up for the ambitious SPYDER.

For those who don’t know the film will mark the Telugu star’s debut in Tamil cinema. What makes his debut even more exciting is that the actor has dubbed for the Tamil film, himself. Yes he is one among those Telugu stars who speaks Tamil fluently. While fans in Hyderabad are looking forward to his release, what comes as a surprise is a huge fan base looking forward to the Tamil film as well. Will his bi-lingual strategy pay off? Let’s find out tomorrow.

