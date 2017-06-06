Did you know Rajkummar Rao has two releases this week?

The first week of June has an interesting line up – Raabta and Behen Hogi Teri. While both are love stories, they are different as be. Let’s start with Raabta – It’s a timeless love story with a reincarnation theme. The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon as the lead pair for the first time. The film also stars Jim Sarbh who plays a grey character. While the lead pair fall in love in the present day, they have a common mysterious past that brings them together. The film marks Dinesh Vijan’s debut. As for Behen Hogi Teri, it’s a happy-go-luck love story starring Rajkkumar Rao and Shruti Haasan for the first time. The movie is about an ordinary boy who falls in love with his cute-beautiful next door neighbour and the trials and tribulations he has to go through to win her over. From the looks of the trailer, this will showcase Rajkkumar as goofy lover boy who will do anything for the love of his life. It’s entertaining and comical all at the same time. Now that we described both movies you can tell they are clearly very different yet, there is one common link and we bet you didn’t notice it….Here’s a clue: the common link is a person! Also Read: Raabta trailer: Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon’s passionate chemistry will leave you wanting for more – watch video

For those who didn’t know this actor in question will not only be seen in Behen Hogi Teri but also in Rabata. In the former he plays a goofy boyfriend while in the latter, he plays a 324 year old. Yes we are talking about Rajkummar Rao. He will play a full fledged lead in one and a cameo appearance in the other. So yes, Rajkummar Rao has two releases this week!

We also realized this is a clash between the Kai Po Che co-stars – Rajkummar Rao and Sushant Singh Rajput There was a time when they starred together, now they are up against each other. But that’s all for the on screen drama. Off screen, the two are great friends. in fact, when susant got to know Rajkummar would be doing a cameo for Raabta, he called him and caught up with him. Also, on the sets, they would keep chatting all the time, stated a source as per reports on Hindustan Times.