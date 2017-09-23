Did you know Rajkummar Rao’s Newton had to beat Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 to be India’s official entry for Oscars 2018?

Some time back we had reported about how Newton has been chosen as India’s official entry for Oscars 2018. If you have seen the movie, you would have lauded the decision since this could be one of the best movies to be made in India this year, and definitely the best Bollywood movie of the year. If you haven’t watched it yet, please do so as it is one of the Friday releases of the week. Newton is directed by Amit Masurkar and is produced by Drishyam Films and Colour Yellow Productions. Rajkummar Rao plays the lead in the movie, with a really good supporting cast of Pankaj Tripathy, Anjali Patil, Raghubir Yadav and Sanjay Mishra.

However, we also forgot that we had India’s biggest movie also releasing this year in form of Baahubali 2. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the movie starred Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj. The movie went on to become India’s highest grossing movie of all time at home. Well, many of the fans expected Baahubali 2 to be India’s official entry for the Oscars, taken in the by the bumper success and the magnitude of the movie. Interestingly the movie was in the race for the Oscars too, however, the jury members chose to go with Newton.

A member of the jury spoke to the media, “About 26 entries come from different languages. 12 from Hindi, 5 from Marathi, 5 from Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bengali. One film from Tamil comes to entry. Bahubali 2 in Telugu comes to Satakarni. We have seen movies of all languages till 16th of this month. After looking at them, ‘Newton’ was selected considering all angles.”

While Baahubali 2 is certainly a huge milestone for Indian cinema, it certainly is not exactly Oscar material, whose jury prefers content driven movies over big spectacles (Otherwise Star Wars would have won the Best Film at Academy Awards). Newton will now compete to get into the top 5 nominees for the Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars. Only three Indian movies have managed to do that – Mother India, Salaam Bombay and Lagaan.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Rajkummar Rao was quite happy about the selection, as he said, “It’s a happy shocker. We were hardly expecting this,” begins Rao, clearly elated with the honour that has been bestowed upon his satire. The timing is the cherry on top — the announcement coincided with the film’s release yesterday. We made a film against all adversities, on a tight budget. But, it was an honest film. I am glad that the film is being appreciated by all and even after its commercial release, we’ve only had compliments coming our way.”