Did you know Salim Khan and Rakesh Roshan were the first ones to predict Shah Rukh Khan’s stardom after Deewana’s success?

Just yesterday Shah Rukh Khan completed 25 years in Bollywood. It was June 25 of 1992 that his first film Deewana had released and was declared a blockbuster at the box office. Even while the film’s main lead was Rishi Kapoor, it was Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Deewana-pan‘ on the big screen that made the audience go crazy about him. Talking to media personnel at his Eid bash, Shah Rukh Khan was asked about the success of his first film and the very first reaction of the time when he realised he is no more a rookie and has become a big star. He revealed it was Rakesh Roshan, with whom he was working in King Uncle, who first predicted and told him about his super-stardom. Revealed Shah Rukh, “The first reaction I got for Deewana was when I was doing King Uncle. Rakesh ji (director) said, ‘Bada star ban gaya tu.'”

Well not just Rakesh Roshan, but Salim Khan too hummed the same tune when he narrated that, “Salim Khan went to a salon and heard someone asking for a Shah Rukh Khan haircut, so he also said, ‘Janaab aap bahut bade star ban gaye.'” Also read: Salman Khan fails to beat Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan but defeats Akshay Kumar – here’s how

Well, Shah Rukh Khan was bound to become a superstar as two of the biggest and most successful directors and writers of Bollywood had predicted his stardom. Interestingly, the veterans themselves are fathers of two of the biggest superstars of Bollywood – Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan on Aanand L Rai’s next: The film is about a vertically challenged person and I am proud we are doing such a movie

They were right with their prediction as after the success of Deewana, Shah Rukh Khan went on to deliver one blockbuster after another with Baazigar, Darr, DDLJ, Karan Arjun etc. And 25 years later he is still ruling the box office.