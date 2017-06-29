Did you know Salman Khan and Sohail Khan shared clothes during the making of Tubelight?

Last Friday saw the release of the much-awaited period flick, Tubelight. Salman Khan’s portrayal of the character, Laxman Singh Bisht, who is a slow learner searching for his younger brother, Bharat Singh Bisht who serves with the Kumaon Regiment during the 1962 Sino-Indian war, was indeed a brave attempt. Costume designing in period films is always an ardent task for the gruelling process that goes in creating looks that are reminiscent of the times and yet contemporary. Spilling the beans on the entire process of conceptualising and the creating ensembles for the lead actors, Salman and Sohail Khan, was the eminent designer, Ashley Rebello, who designs for Salman Khan’s clothing brand, Being Human and is also responsible for Salman Khan’s signature sense of simple-yet-comfortable sense of style.

While speaking on the trends that he and Alvira Agnihotri employed while designing the costumes, Ashley said that they sought inspiration from Dev Anand’s films and his style from the movies, like the large collars, the baggy pants and the way he threw on a sweater across his shoulders. We prodded him on to reveal the garment making process for Tubelight and he said that they used vegetable dyes to colour the clothes. He also said that they actually got old women to weave many sweaters within a short span of time.

But the biggest reveal that Ashley made was perhaps the idea doled by director Kabir Khan, who suggested that Salman and Sohail should mix, swap and share their costumes, just like regular siblings would do!

Speaking on Salman Khan’s contribution to costume designing, Ashley said that Salman trusted him and Alvira with little inputs. His close association with Salman and Alvira over a decade translated well into the designing sensibilities as he is quite well versed with Salman’s likes and dislikes. Working with Sohail for the first time was fun, concluded Ashley.

Set in circa 1960, the movie boasts of a picturesque backdrop and the outfits used certainly justify the style sensibilities with highlights of a solid colour palette. Ashley Rebello is slated to regale us again with some stunning looks in Salman Khan’s upcoming film, Tiger Zinda Hai with Katrina Kaif.