Did you know Salman Khan has written dialogues in Tiger Zinda Hai?

The megastar of Bollywood Salman Khan has always known for his seetimaar, dhamaakedaar and swaggy heroic dialogues among his fans and admirers. His dialogues like “Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di, uske baad toh main khud ki bhi nahin sunta” from Wanted, “Hum tum mein itne ched karenge … ki confuse ho jaoge ki saans kahan se le … aur paadein kahan se” from Dabangg and “Mujh par ek ehsaan karna, ke mujh par koi ehsaan mat karna” from Bodyguard is still popular among the masses. In fact, the dialogues from his latest blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai has already a rage among the movie buffs but did you know the Dabangg Khan himself penned some of the lines for the espionage thriller? Yes, you heard it right. During a Twitter interaction with fans, actor Angad Bedi who played a key role in Tiger Zinda Hai revealed that “Upar wala sar dekhke sardaari deta aur bahut khushnaseeb ko ye mauka deta hai” is penned by Salman Khan.

Since Salman Khan is the son of well-known writer Salim Khan, we expect this kind of extraordinary talent from the Sultan of Bollywood. Apart from the swaggy dialogues, Tiger Zinda Hai also has some great action sequences and cool music album, that has become hit across the country. (Also Read: Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 24: Salman Khan’s film remains steady in the international markets, earns Rs 124.56 crore)

Director Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai, which also stars Katrina Kaif, Paresh Rawal, Angad Bedi, Kumud Mishra and Sajjad Delafrooz has shattered several records at the box office. With the whopping collections of over Rs 325 crore, it has become Salman Khan’s highest grosser of all time. But do you think it will achieve the Rs 350 crore mark at the box office? Share your thoughts in the comment below.