Did you know Spider-Man had debuted in Marvel Cinematic Universe much before Captain America and Thor?

Everyone knows when and how the Marvel Cinematic Universe started in 2008 with Iron Man, turning troubled actor Robert Downey Jr into a global superstar, followed by Iron Man 2. Later the MCU introduced other superheroes like the Hulk (actually two played by Edward Norton and later, Mark Ruffalo), Thor, Captain America, Hawkeye, Black Widow, Ant-Man, Vision, Falcon, War Machine, Scarlet Witch, with Dr Strange and Spider-Man being the latest entrants in the roster. Though we have been getting Spider-Man movies since the start of this century, it was only with last year’s Captain America: Civil War that the character was introduced into the MCU with a younger teenage Peter Parker in focus. Tom Holland, who played Parker, got a wide appreciation for his performance and now he is all set to have his solo outing with Spider-Man: Homecoming, that’s releasing this year. To give him company, there is Tony Stark aka Iron Man who will be his reluctant mentor in the movie.

But how many of you know that Peter Parker had already made his appearance in the MCU even before the first Avengers movie came out? That too, in a movie which had Iron Man in it? Yes, you heard it right. Spider-Man actually made his debut in Iron Man 2. The only issue is he was too young and was hidden behind an Iron Man mask. Confused? There was a fan theory that a kid that Iron Man saves towards the end of the movie from Whiplash’s androids was a kiddo Spider-Man. This is that scene…

Tom Holland himself confirmed this theory saying that Peter Parker has already made the debut in Iron Man 2. Speaking to Huffington Post, he revealed, “I can confirm that as of today,” the Spider-Man: Homecoming star said. “I literally had a conversation with [Marvel Studios President] Kevin Feige only 20 minutes ago. Maybe I’ve just done a big, old spoiler, but it’s out there now. It’s cool. I like the idea that Peter Parker has been in the universe since the beginning.”

Wow! So what does that mean for the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming movie? Well, we may have to wait and watch the movie this week to find out what this Easter Egg means.