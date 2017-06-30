Did you know that Katrina Kaif was the first choice for John Abraham-Anurag Basu’s Saaya?

Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s detective comedy, Jagga Jasoos. She will be seen essaying the role of Shruti, opposite Ranbir Kapoor, who plays the titular role. We are loving the insanely quirky and clumsy Shruti in the trailers and songs of the upcoming film. Director Anurag has managed to show us a side of Katrina that we almost were unaware of. Her capability of being the charming weirdo seems to be showcased beautifully in Jagga Jasoos. While Ranbir and Anurag have previously worked together in Barfi!, this is the first time that the filmmaker has teamed up with the gorgeous actress. Umm…almost!

Do you remember the supernatural thriller, Saaya? If you don’t, we won’t blame you. Not even the trailer of the film is available on YouTube. During his early years in Bollywood, Anurag had made Saaya with John Abraham, Tara Sharma and Mahima Chaudhary playing key roles. The underrated movie had John haunted by his dead doctor wife, who was trying to speak to him through the dead, and wants him to meet at the place where she died. Eerie to the core, this movie had Tara play the ghostly wife.

Well, you’d be surprised to know that Katrina was the first choice to play this role. In fact the actress was going to make her Bollywood debut with this one. Katrina even shot for two days on the sets of Saaya, but makers found her performance to be underwhelming. She was shown the exit door, and Tara Sharma was brought in, which is pretty much like replacing paneer with tofu.



Mahesh Bhatt, Saaya’s producer, has even stated in an interview that he found Katrina’s performance to be inconsistent.

Katrina went on to debut with Boom, which tanked just as badly as Saaya.

Well, we sure are wondering how Anurag and Katrina felt after reuniting after such a long time on the sets of Jagga Jasoos.