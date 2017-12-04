Did you know that Siva Karthikeyan approached Mohan Raja for Velaikkaran?

At the audio launch of Velaikkaran, Sivakarthikeyan recalled how the project with director Mohan Raja was initiated. He also said that it was the first time he voluntarily requested someone to work with him. “Thani Oruvan was unanimously liked by everyone. I saw the film twice and I called Mohan Raja sir, and Jayam Ravi sir to congratulate them. Mohan Raja sir ended the call with the statement “we shall meet soon”. I felt like working in a movie with him but was slightly hesitant to ask. Also, I was apprehensive about doing a serious role. Because apart from Ethir Neechal I have not done any emotional movies. I somehow gathered the courage to convey my wish to work with him. Before that, I have not approached any director to ask for collaboration. I was choosing from the scripts that come my way,” Siva harked back. Also Read: Velaikkaran song Iraiva:The song’s transition from a slow romantic beat to a groovy tune is kickass!

Sivakarthikeyan also debunked the myth that remakes are easy to helm. “Everyone says that Mohan Raja always takes up remake films. But it is not an easy task to remake an already succeeded film. I have turned down more than a ten remake films because I know the difficulty in that. So with all the hesitation I called Mohan Raja sir and expressed my wish to work with him in future.

He was then in talks for doing the Hindi remake of Thani Oruvan. And by that time RD Raja sir too had this idea of working with Mohan sir. When Mohan sir agreed, it was a moment like our crush accepting the love proposal. It was during the Chennai flood times; I had to go street by street to find an area with mobile signal and would wait for his call. When he finally told me the title of the film, I was a little shocked because it’s our Superstar’s film. But I trusted Mohan Raja sir and went ahead.”

Also starring Nayanthara and Fahadh Faasil in important roles, Velaikkaran is slated to hit screens on December 22nd worldwide.

(Inputs by Surendhar MK)