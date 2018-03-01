Did you know that Sridevi had played double roles in as many as seven Bollywood films?

No matter how much we praise Sridevi with words, it will never be enough. The first female superstar of India was not just the queen of versatility but also the queen of double roles. Yes, you heard it right. Not in one or two, Sridevi played dual characters in seven Bollywood films! Now that’s commendable, isn’t it?

The films include Guru, Naaka-Bandi, Chaalbaaz, Banjaran, Khuda Gawah, Lamhe and Gurudev. While in Lamhe and Khuda Gawah, she portrayed the characters of both the mother and daughter, in the rest of the films they are twins. Every time, Sridevi played both the characters distinctly and proved why she was considered as Lady Amitabh Bachchan of the Indian film industry. Interestingly, Senior Bachchan has played dual roles in 13 films – Mahaan, Don, Aakhree Raasta, Desh Premee, Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan, Sooryavansham, Toofan, Satte Pe Satta, Lal Baadshah, Bemisaal, The Great Gambler and others. With this, Amitabh has done the highest number of double roles in Bollywood. (Also Read: Sridevi’s biggest box office hits: Mom, English Vinglish, Chandni not only made big money but also became instant fan favourites )

Coming back to Sridevi, the actress has worked with her brother-in-law, Anil Kapoor, in more than 10 films which include Laadla, Karma, Mr India, Joshilay, Mr Bechara, Sone Pe Suhaga, Joshilay, Heer-Raanjha and Ram Avtar. Maximum films out of this list had worked successfully at the ticket windows. Sridevi’s last advertisement for Ching’s recently went on air and her last appearance on the silver screen will be in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero which will hit the screens on December 21, during the Christmas weekend.