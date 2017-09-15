Did you know that Varun Dhawan had auditioned for Life of Pi and Dhobi Ghat before his debut?

Sometimes things that you want them to happen for you, doesn’t happen so, and you regret that for the rest of your life. Sometimes, things still don’t happen the way you want but something better happens that changes your life in the most unexpected way. Just ask Varun Dhawan! Recently during his appearance at an event called Jagran Cinema Summit, that was hosted by journalist and critic Mayank Shekhar, Varun Dhawan revealed that he had auditioned for two special movies before his debut that didn’t work out in favour.

The two movies being the Hollywood Academy Award winner Life of Pi (that later went to Delhi boy Suraj Sharma) and Aamir Khan production Dhobi Ghat (that went to Prateik Babbar). While we don’t know what went wrong with Life of Pi, apart from guessing that he failed during the audition, at least we have some clue as to what happened with Dhobi Ghat. As per an earlier report in DNA, during an interview, when Varun was talking about nepotism he revealed that he had once auditioned for Aamir Khan’s Dhobi Ghat but did not inform anyone about it. However, he revealed that his father got a whiff about it, and got him thrown out of the film because he was not yet ready to face the camera.

But losing both movies haven’t been a complete loss to Varun, as he made a terrific debut in Student of the Year, and hasn’t seen any bad streak since. He is one of the most successful younger stars in the industries. In fact, ever since he made his debut with Student of the Year, he has hardly seen any failure at the box office, the closest being the average performance of Dishoom. In 2017, where even Shah Rukh Khan disappointed, he delivered a hit in Badrinath Ki Dulhania. While he is known for his romantic and entertaining roles, he has also done a gritty movie like Badlapur very early in his career, for which he got a lot of critical appreciation. He will be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s October which offers him another opportunity to flex his acting muscles. However, before that, he will be seen in a double role for the first time in Judwaa 2, that is scheduled to release later this month.