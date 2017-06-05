Did you know there is an animated version of a Salman and Shah Rukh Khan blockbuster? – watch video

Bollywood makes a lot of films a year. Many get released and then there are also those which get made but never see the light of the day. The technical category for them is ‘Shelved’. So this film too got shelved which was an animated version of a blockbuster Salman and Shah Rukh Khan film. Before you guess it as Karan Arjun, let us tell you, the assumption is wrong. This film had Salman in a guest role, perhaps the best cameo ever in any Bollywood film. Got it now? Yes, we are talking about Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. There was an animated flick made on the concept and even the trailer was released. Unfortunately, there was no Salman in the animation flick but Sanjay Dutt. It was one of the ambitious projects by Dharma Productions. However, the film has been on hold eversince. (Also read: Karan Johar calls his film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai ‘unusually silly‘)

Karan Johar had written about it in his blog on Telegraph many years back, saying, “Koochie Koochie Hota Hai is Dharma’s foray into the animation world. We’re co-producing the film with Prana (a seasoned animation house.) The film has the soul and narrative of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, it just belongs to a different world; an animal world devoid of any human inhabitants. The core love story is between three dogs, and the supporting cast has roosters, bears, pigs, cats, and many others from the barn. Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani essay the voices for “Rocky”, “Angie”, and “Tina” respectively, (minor tweaks on the original names.) It’s being directed, again, by Tarun Mansukhani, who also assisted me on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. It would be interesting to see his animated interpretation of my debut film. Potential release date: late summer of 2009.” But due to some reason, it’s yet to release. Best thing is, there is a trailer for all of you to check out and realise what we have missed…

Interesting isn’t it? How we wish we get to see the whole film one day!