Did you know? This contestant was brought back on Bigg Boss against Salman Khan’s wish

In less than 48 hours Bigg Boss 11 will reach its final destination. The ultimate winner – out of Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Puneesh Sharma – will be crowned. And well, the wait for the next season will begin right after. The 11th run of the reality show has been extremely successful. Salman Khan continued to be the host for the 8th time and was at his best while doing so. In fact, like always, he was the best thing about the show. The way he reprimanded the contestants and tried to bring them back on the right path every Weekend Ka Vaar was the heart of the show. But well there is one infamous contestant whom even Salman could not help take the high road. And the contestant was Priyanka Jagga from season 9. Priyanka not only got on the wrong foot with host Salman but actually rubbed him in a bad way.

When she was being evicted from the show, Salman exclusively said that if he so as much ever saw Priyanka Jagga ever on the sets of Bigg Boss 9, he won’t return for the next season. Both the possibilities happened. Not only Priyanka was brought in again against but Salman, too, returned for the next season. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: A look at how Salman Khan’s show thrashed the competition in the late night space

To have a higher chance of good TRP makers decided to bring back the fiery woman and, boy, was it a wrong call. It actually worsened the second time around. Not that Salman has a say in who gets to stay and who gets evicted but he made an exception for this contestant and announced on air that he doesn’t want to see the contestant ever again. And that she should not even be invited for the finale episode.

Bigg Boss is just 48 hours away from the finale episode. The final contenders for the winner’s trophy are Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde, and Puneesh Sharma.