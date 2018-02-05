Did you spot Mouni Roy in the first teaser of Akshay Kumar’s Gold?

The first teaser of the upcoming sports drama Gold dropped today. The movie features Akshay Kumar in the lead role. He plays the role of the coach of Indian hockey team in 1947, a part loosely based on the real life of Balbir Singh. And in case you were living under a rock, you should know that Mouni Roy will be playing his wife in the film. This will be her fill debut and what else could better than making it with Khiladi Kumar.

The first teaser of the film predominantly revolves around Akshay but other actors, too, get some footage including Amit Sadh and Mouni. Yep, Mouni has a blink and miss appearance in the teaser for Gold. Near the end of the teaser, when Akshay’s life in the film flashes on the screen in small parts, we can spot Mouni. She is wearing a beautiful black saree and has a rose clipped in her hair bun. She is dancing with Akshay in the really-tiny clip. Check it out here:

Earlier we have seen Mouni Roy on the big screen when she made a special appearance in the song Ki Kariye Nachna Aaonda Nahi from the film Tum Bin 2. The song went unnoticed but that is more on the film and less on the movie. After Gold, Mouni also has Dharma Productions’ Brahmastra in her kitty. The fantasy movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. As per reports Mouni will be seen in a negative role in this one and will play a deadly villain. The makers of the film have planned to go the extra mile to give Mouni Roy a spine-chilling look with the help of VFX.

Also, let us not forget that Mouni might not be returning for the third season of her TV show Naagin but there is some secret surprise for us in the pipeline. Former Naagin actresses Mouni and Adaa Khan were spotted on the sets of the upcoming season and they posed for pictures in front of the green screen. Now, what is that about? Our best guess is that the beauties will be seen in the promo of Naagin 3.