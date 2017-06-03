Digitally remastered version of Kamal Haasan’s Aalavandhan to be re-released across 500 theaters in Tamil Nadu!

The digitally remastered version of actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan‘s critically-acclaimed 2001 Tamil film “Aalavandhan” is all set to be released soon, a source said.”Plans are underway for the film’s re-release. Following its terrific reception at Fantastic Fest in the US last year, its local distributor has decided to bring it to Indian cinemas again. It has been digitally remastered,” a source close Kamal told IANS. Producer Kalaipuli S Thanu of V Creations confirmed the same and said that the film is expected to release across 500 theatres in Tamil Nadu!

On Saturday, a leading Tamil daily published the poster of “Aalavandhan”, and hinted that it’s hitting the screens soon.Written by Kamal and directed by Suresh Krissna, the film is a psychological thriller which tells the story of Vijay Kumar (Kamal), a Commando and his twin brother Nandu, a psychopath suffering from schizophrenia. Although a box-office dud, the film gained cult status over the years.

The film was lauded for its narrative style, especially his use of animated action. Quentin Tarantino openly acknowledged that the animated violence in “Aalavandhan” inspired the Manga-style action in his “Kill Bill” films. The film, which was dubbed and released in Hindi as “Abhay”, featured Manisha Koirala and Raveena Tandon.

Kamal will be next seen in upcoming trilingual spy thriller “Vishwaroopam 2”, a sequel to 2013 blockbuster “Vishwaroopam”. Earlier this year, Haasan said he is personally getting involved to pave way for the release of the much delayed “Vishwaroopam 2″.”For all looking forward to ‘Vishwaroopam 2’, I’m personally getting involved to clear the path. Bigger obstacles are out of the way. What’s left is tech and legal,” he said in an earlier tweet. In the film, Kamal plays a RAW agent, and it also features Rahul Bose, Pooja Kumar and Andrea Jeremiah in pivotal roles. The film, which has music by Ghibran, was simultaneously shot in Tamil and Hindi. It has been dubbed in Telugu.