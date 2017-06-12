Dil Bole Oberoi 12th June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Om wants Gauri out of his life, Bhavya kidnapped as Rudra hurries to rescue her

Dil Bole Oberoi starts with the two yellow ladies-read Gauri(Shrenu Parikh) and Bhavya(Mansi Srivastava) in yellow dress- reaching the pooja venue. They are given the thread and asked to tie it around the tree while remembering their husbands. Gauri is quite clear about her Omkie(Kunal Jaisingh) and thinks her dream was meant to break though, while Bhavya is shocked when she finds herself imagining Rudy(Leenesh Mattoo). As they ties the thread Gauri remembers Buama’s(Sushmita Mukherjee) intentions and her words while Bhavya gets a call from an unknown person who says he is the same who blew her life apart 5yrs back. The person threatens to kill Rudra and asks her to board a black car waiting nearby. Rudra is happily mending his relationship with his bed when he sees a letter warning them of going out of the house. He now worries after Bhavya and decides to call her. Omkara on the other hand is at mandap thinking of ways to tell both his mothers that Gauri is not coming back. Buama and Jahnvi(Mreenal Deshraj) are eagerly waiting for Gauri, the pandit asks for ‘supari’ and Buama goes to get it. Gauri finishes her pooja and thinks what she has to do now, she is in a fix as she knows Om does not want her to go back home while she cannot leave Om when she knows his life is under threat. (Also Read: Rudra-Bhavya attacked, Gauri to do Vat Savithri pooja before she leaves)

Bhavya goes on to sit in the car in which the same goon awaits who put burning mannequins on their bed. Rudra decides to call Gauri when he does not get through Bhavya. Gauri sees Bhavya sitting in the car and tells Rudra about it, she runs to stop Bhavya but the car speeds away. Gauri asks Rudra if there is a problem but Rudra refrains from telling her and asks her where the car went. Gauri reads the direction board and tell Rudra. Omkara tells Jahnvi and Buama that Gauri is not coming back and he tells them even if the marriage happened he would never be able to accept Gauri as his wife. Buama is shattered as her plans flop before her eyes. She goes to her room and hugs the trunk and cries to Ratan, she then promises her son she will not fail and she would definitely bring him back. Rudra follows the road and calls Bhavya again, Bhavya attends the call and starts talking to the goon asking him where he is taking her on this mud road, as Rudra listens. The goon senses her cleverness and snatches her phone off her. Jahnvi tells Om that letting Gauri go is the biggest mistake of his life, Om thinks he cannot convince his mothers that Gauri is no different from Svetlana and he has seen her true colours. Buama comes out and tells Om to either bring Ratan back or get Gauri back. Om is adamant and says Gauri is not coming back, but as he says this Gauri stands at the entrance.

Precap: Om confronts Gauri for coming back and tells her he knew she wants money, he asks her how much she wants. She stops him and says she is back for him. He refuses to believe her and drags her out as he says he knows how cunning and selfish she is.

Picture Courtesy: www.hotstar.com