Dil Bole Oberoi 13th June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Rudra saves Bhavya, Om drags Gauri out of Oberoi mansion

Dil Bole Oberoi starts with Rudra(Leenesh Mattoo) calling Bhavya(Mansi Srivastava) and the goon warns him to come there or they kill Bhavya. Bhavya begs Rudra not to come there. Rudra fiinds a police barricade and realises that they would not have crossed it. He returns and searches for the place. The goons leave Bhavya after they tie a time bomb on her. Rudra comes there and breaks the the glass to enter as Bhavya tries to stop him. He stops Bhavya from trying to convince him to go away and he tries to study the bomb. He prepares to cut the wire and diffuse the bomb. Bhavya is worried but Rudra manages to cut the correct wire and saves them both. Bhavya runs to hug him.

Buama(Sushmita Mukherjee) and Jahnvi (Mreenal Deshraj) are very happy that Gauri(Shrenu Parikh) is back. Buama says she would fix another date for their marriage and Gauri vows to find out what is in Buama’s mind. Gauri goes to her room and prays to God that she should be able to find out what is Buama’s plan. Om(Kunal Jaisingh) comes there and reprimands her for coming back, he asks her how much she would take to leave. Gauri tries to convince him but he drags her out of the house. Jahnvi tries to stop him and Buama too. Right then the two officers come in and Om is forced to stop.

Precap: The two officers say they received the call from the house that Om was going to send his wife out, it is revealed that Gauri had made the call. Gauri vows to find out Buama’s truth.

Picture Courtesy: www.hotstar.com