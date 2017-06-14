Dil Bole Oberoi 14 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Gauri gets suspicious of Buamaa’s intentions towards Omkara

Dil Bole Oberoi starts with one of the kidnappers coming towards Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo) and Bhavya (Mansi Srivastava) with a knife when they are locked in an embrace. Rudra holds the knife and blood oozes out. Bhavya is stunned. The two people from court come to the mansion when Omkara and all are about to step out. He says I got a call that Om is about to throw Gauri out of the house. Gauri (Shrenu Parikh) says a mad person is spreading rumours about us. The court officer says I saw Om dragging you out. Gauri says he was taking me out to see a car, which he got as a surprise gift. She shows them the mandap that Buamaa had got for their marriage. The man tells Gauri not to fake love and tells Om (Kunal Jaisingh) that relations should be fulfilled. Buamaa says we are saved and scolds Om. He walks off angrily.

Rudra beats up the goons and asks him where is Sultan? There is the noise of a bullet and that man gets gunned down. He dies. Bhavya stops him from going behind Sultan and sees his wound. Buamaa (Sushmita Mukherjee) tells the court people how did they come to know that Om is going to throw Gauri out. They say you only told us. She says someone called us and told us to come here. She bribes them and they leave. Gauri sees and overhears all this. Buamaa tells Gauri that she was telling them not to harrass Om and her. She says Om is hot-tempered but has a golden heart. She walks off from there. Gauri says I know everything will be fine but I want to know what benefit will you have. In the middle of the road, Bhavya dresses Rudra’s wounds. He says I don’t want your help. Bhavya looks on.

Gauri comes to Om’s room where he apologises to her. He says you came to know that they’re back and saved me. He says I yelled at you, as always. Gauri says I will not leave Oberoi mansion till those people don’t close their case. Bhavya asks Rudra why did he risk his life to save hers. Om asks Gauri why does she always help him though he always scolds her. Rudra says it was our problem so I felt I must support you. Bhavya gets emotional. Gauri says you saved me from Kaali Thakur and I cannot leave you now. She sees Buamaa giving some red clothes to a servant. Gauri says howsoever big the problem, I will support you. Gauri prays to Lord Shiva to help her understand Buamaa’s plan so that she can save Omkara. She hears a loud noise and gets distracted.

Gauri sees Buamaa dragging a big box on the hall. She gets suspicious and wonders what is there inside the box. She follows her but collides with a table. A vase falls down and Buamaa feels is someone following her. Gauri hides behind a mantel-piece and Buamaa comes close to her spot but Om comes there. Buamaa distracts him saying that she has taken a date on Purnima for their wedding. Gauri thinks why does Buamaa want to get us married. She escapes from that spot. Buamaa wonders if she is imagining things. She goes to hide the box and Gauri follows her. She is in the corridor when Buamaa taps her from behind. Gauri gets agitated and Buamaa asks if she is following her. She says I saw you dragging a big box and wanted to help you. Buamaa says I will manage. Gauri says why don’t you call the servants. Buamaa tells Gauri to focus on her husband and get intimate with him. She says it is a wife’s duty to lure her husband. Buamaa tells Gauri to cook special dishes for her husband. Gauri walks off from there. Buamaa gets suspicious of her.

Omkara is making a statue in his room and Gauri gets juice for him. She says she needs to talk to him. Gauri raises the topic of Buamaa and he says relations are like sandcastles that need to be handled with care. She says I feel Buamaa is plotting something and I want to help you. Omkara does not want to hear her out and tells her not to interfere. He says do not look for pretext to come to me. He tells her to leave angrily. Om wonders how come we also end up coming close though I want to avoid him. Gauri hears a noise and gets worried.