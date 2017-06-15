Dil Bole Oberoi 15th June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Rudra’s friend recognizes ACP Bhavya, Gauri vows to protect Om

Dil Bole Oberoi starts Rudra(Leenesh Mattoo) getting Bhavya(Mansi Srivastava) to a secluded resort and he gives her a medicine with the pretext of saving her from mosquitoes, while he himself avoids having it. Bhavya starts feeling dizzy as she gets inside and then Rudra tells her he made her have the medicine to get her unconscious. Bhavya is taken aback and also amused as she feels he is fooling her. Rudra then points a gun at her and says he is not Rudra but Sultan, and it was him who saved her yesterday as the meek Rudra is incapable of the act. Bhavya is now shocked as Rudra says he is wearing Rudra’s mask. As Bhavya looks on shocked Rudra laughs and says it was a prank. His friends come out and they all tell Bhavya that they are here for the party. Bhavya takes Rudra aside and says he knows their marriage is fake then why this marriage, Rudra explains that he had to do this for his friends as they wanted a party. Now he introduces them to Bhavya and then a boy comes up who tries flirting with Bhavya. The boy says he has met Bhavya before somewhere, Rudra laughs at him for using the much used pick up line and asks him to go away. Later as Bhavya watches veryone the guy comes up again and says his brother studied at the Dehradun police academy and he seems to have seen her there, Rudra laughs again saying that is next to impossible as Bhavya is such a meek girl. Bhavya somehow manages to avoid the guy. Rudra takes Bhavya for a dart game and teaches her to use darts. As he comes close to her she is confused about her feelings for him.(Also Read: Gauri gets suspicious of Buamaa’s intentions towards Omkara)

Gauri(Shrenu Parikh) hears some sounds outside at night and follows the sounds to see Buama (Sushmita Mukherjee) singing and digging a grave as it seemed. Buama sings that once Omkara (Kunal Jaisingh) goes Ratan will be back and Omkara has to go. Buama gets some plant root from under the earth and becomes excited as she remembers planting it as she came because she knew it would come handy for her some day. Gauri follows her to the kitchen as she sees Buama grinding the root and saying the more it is ground the more effects it wil; produce. Gauri is now very scared as she thinks surely Buama plans to make Om drink that and kill him. She worries about how to convince Om as he refuses to listen to her. As she prays she remembers Buama’s story about Savithri who rescued her husband.

Precap: Gauri tries to prevent Om from drinking a juice which Buama gave him and Om drinks it as he asks her to get out he faints and falls down unconscious. Rudra and Bhavya are in the pool and a shooter aims at them as Bhavya comes to the corner of the pool.

