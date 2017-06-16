Dil Bole Oberoi 16th June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Buama drugs Omkara, Bhavya is tensed about her budding feelings for Rudra

Dil Bole Oberoi starts with Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo) and Bhavya(Mansi Srivastava) hitting the target in the dart game. Rudra is completely shocked as he never expected this of himself. Bhavya walks away asking Rudra to stay away from him confusing poor Rudra as he wonders when he tried to come near her. Later they have a small song night and Rudra sings for Bhavya and towards the end of it they have another romantic moment when Bhavya gets her leg hurt and Rudra tends to it. Bhavya is now quite wary of the feelings building in her and walks off alone. She removes her ring and talks to her mother. She says she has started feeling for Rudra which she cannot let herself as she is here for a purpose and she wants her purpose fulfilled and get Sultan arrested and punished. Rudra interrupts and Bhavya gets angry at him reminding him that their marriage is fake and he does not need to come near her. Rudra too lashes out at her and tells her he does not have anything like that in his heart maybe she does and he is just there to take her to her room as he was worried for her safety. Bhavya is in no mood to listen and asks him to leave saying she can take care of herself. Rudra goes off. Sultan and his men are searching for a locket from the body of his dead brother, they do not find it anywhere near the body so they think it is with Rudra and decide to send a sharp shooter to kill Rudra and get the locket. Rudra on the other hand sees a locket in his pant pocket and wonders how it came there, then he thinks probably it was his.(Also Read: Rudra’s friend recognizes ACP Bhavya, Gauri vows to protect Om)

Gauri(Shrenu Parikh) comes back to Om’s(Kunal Jaisingh) room after keeping an eye on Buama(Sushmita Mukherjee), she sees Om asleep, she decides to keep an eye on Om and not to let anything ever happen to him. In the morning she finds herself asleep in his room and sees him waking, she jumps up to hide and not let him see her there. Later she decides to follow him around. Buama stops a servant carrying juice for Om and takes it from him saying she would give it to Om. Gauri sneakily watches as Buama puts in the crushed root in it. Gauri purposely slips on some oil and dashes aginst Buama carrying the juice. Om comes in time and saves the juice to Gauri’s dismay and Buama’s relief. Buama walks off happily as gauri runs to stop Om. Om is locked in his room with headphones on and is about to drink the juice. Gauri climbs up from the window and Om is surprised to see his wife climbing up the window. She asks him to not drink it as Buama has mixed something in it. Om to prove her wrong drinks the juice and asks her to get out. But before he can finish his statement he falls off unconscious.

Precap: A shooter aims at Bhavya and Rudra as they are in the pool, Om acts weird and gets intimate with Gauri as he pulls her around and kisses her.

Picture Courtesy: www.hotstar.com