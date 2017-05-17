Dil Bole Oberoi 17th May 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Omkara and Gauri play the “Romantic” couple

Dil Bole Oberoi starts with the newly weds sleeping on the floor and Omkara(Kunal Jaisingh) wakes up to find his wife near him. He asks her what she is doing here, and suddenly he sees prying eyes: Svetlana(Reyhna Malhotra) at the window. He catches the romantic angle perfectly and suddenly taking poor Gauri(Shrenu Parikh) by surprise totally. She gets uncomfortable under his eyes and romantic gestures. He tells her lovingly how beautiful she is and picks her up in his arms. Svetlana thinks they are actually in love and walks away even more confused. Omkara sees her walking off and throws Gauri on the bed. He then tells her once again that this marriage means nothing to him and he was doing this for Svetlana’s eyes. Gauri questions him very rightly if he is actually trying to convince himself about it. Later they agree to disagree and both of them sleep on the floor.

Next morning Omkara wakes up to pooja by Mrs. He stares at Gauri spellbound for a moment before actually reminding himself that he hates her. Later in the kitchen Omkara tries his hand at making tea even while Gauri asks him to let her do it. Omkara puts the usual products to make tea while Gauri questions him and his recipe. She tells him that she has been putting glucose biscuit in his tea for some time now and he loved it! He is disgusted by this information to which she explains that one day while making tea she dropped a biscuit in it by mistake but he loved his tea that day and ever since she has continued doing that. He refuses to accept this and drinks tea that he made though he hates it. Jahnvi(Mreenal Deshraj) watches them fight and gets worried and runs to Bua Ma(Sushmita Mukherjee) telling her about the couple trying to murder each other.(Also Read: Omkara and Gauri team up to expose Svetlana)

Svetlana again watches them and Omkara resumes his lovey dovey act. He pulls Gauri close and signals her of Svetlana’s presence. Gauri takes the opportunity to put a glucose biscuit in the tea and make him drink that. Svetlana walks away and Omkara drops the tea. He walks off angry while Bua ma tells Jahnvi they have to do something about this before things get out of hand. Omkara allows pest control at home and as the people move things around Svetlana gets worried about her little table where she has hidden her secret Real Svetlana. She blocks Omkara and tells him to stop pest control or else she would too resume doing what she wants. Omkara asks the pest control to stop. Svetlana tells Om that she has messaged Tej already and he would come back very soon. She says she can then get married to Tej and Jahnvi will go out. Enter- Gauri in style! She stops the Chant Chiraya!

Precap: Svetlana threatens Gauri on misbehaving with her. Omkara says that Gauri is the maalkin of the house. Gauri and Omkara promise to oust Svetlana very soon.

Picture Courtesy: www.hotstar.com