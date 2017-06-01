Dil Bole Oberoi 1st June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Om apologizes to Gauri, Rudra is elated when Bhavya smashes his car panes

Dil Bole Oberoi starts with Om(Kunal Jaisingh) thinking about what Gauri(Shrenu Parikh) asked him about Ratan. A servant informs him that some guests have arrived asking to meet him, there are twon legal officers Mr. Durandhar and his assistant Kranti at the entrance wanting to meet him. Om asks him the purpose of their visit and they inform him that Svetlana(Reyhna Sharma) has appealed in court with her prenuptial agreement that Omkara is lying or faking his marriage to Gauri. The officer ask him to call Gauri. Om goes around but fails to find her and he returns to them but they insist on meeting her and he once again searches around for her also asking Buama(Sushmita Mukherjee) and Jahnvi (Mreenal Deshraj) about her. They ask him to find her. Om remembers asking Gauri to leave and thinks that probably she has actually left. Rudra(Leenesh Mattoo) hides as he sees somebody coming towards him with a raised weapon. Bhavya(Mansi Srivastava) gets instructions on her earphone to hit Rudra on head and make him unconscious and then get him to the police station. As she is about to do that Rudra sneaks up behind her and takes the vase from her as he looks around for any goon she further gets instructions to hit him with anything and get him. Bhavya throws the earphone and breaks it as her superior irritates her with instructions and she has her own way of doing things. She asks Rudra to leave the place with her and suggests going to the police but he says he has to return to Mumbai and cannot get mixed up with police. He agrees to drop her home in his car parked on the other side of the park and he asks her to run with him.(Also Read: Ishqbaaz: Rudra and Bhavya to get married on the show?)

Omkara returns without Gauri to the officers and they guess that there is no Mrs. Oberoi. They asks him to sign a report saying the same and then meet them in court for further proceedings. Omkara gets worried as now the chances of Svetlana returning to the house are there. As he is about to sign the papers Gauri walks in with tea and snacks, she introduces herself as Mrs. Gauri Omkara Singh Oberoi. The officer Durandhar still believes that this is all a lie and tells them that he will keep a watch on them. Rudra gets Bhavya to the car but being Rudra we know he cannot get it all rigt at one go-he has left the car keys inside the locked car! Bhavya asks him to break the window pane, he refuses to do that and says it is very costly car. He starts applying his mighty brains to find another way out. Bhavya meanwhile takes a nearby rock and even as Rudra warns her not to do that, she drops it on the window pane, shattering it to bits. Rudra begins to start his rant but then suddenly remembers both his bhabhis and their ways of entering his brothers’ lives. Anika broke Shivaay’s car glass and Gauri destroyed Om’s car, he jumps out of sheer happiness- he thinks his Ishqbaazii is now sealed officially with the ritual being followed. Bhavya meanwhile notices his strange behaviour and thinks he has lost it due to the loss of his car. They prepare to drive off. Gauri walks away as the officers leave, Om stops her-for once very lovingly. He thanks her and asks her where she was. She tells him that she almost left the mansion but had some sixth sense about something wrong about to happen to Omkara and so she returned. This touches our Omkie and he says sorry for reacting the way he did. She says it was her fault as she should not have asked(Now we see a good beginning).

Precap: Buama talks to someone saying she would get him ready for school, as he has to go to school with Omkara. She also says why he is angry is it because Om din’t save him. Gauri hears this and runs to check in Buama’s room, she opens the door and walks right in.

