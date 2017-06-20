Dil Bole Oberoi 20th June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Buama tries to kill Gauri while Om falls off the staircase

Dil Bole Oberoi starts with Gauri(Shrenu Parikh) walking into Buama(Sushmita Mukherjee) as she comes out of Omkara’s(Kunal Jaisingh) room. Buama happily sits in the kitchen as Gauri serves her tea, Gauri has decided to trap Buama. Gauri acts tired making Buama more hopeful and happier. Buama asks Gauri why she is so tired, Gauri acts shy and says she has never seen Om like this before as he was always rude and angry with her. Buama is now elated as she thinks soon her Ratan will be back. Now Buama goes on to say that so they can expect a small Omkie running around the house soon. Gauri but says no to this she lies to Buama that she is infertile and can never get pregnant due to an accident she suffered when small. Gauri walks away after dropping the bomb, Buama though consoles herself that Gauri must be lieing. As Buama walks out she sees Gauri on phone talking to someone. Buama listens to the conversation as Gauri begs a doctor to cure her of infertility so she can conceive a baby for Om. Gauri keeps the phone there and walks off crying as the doctor seemingly hangs up on her. Buama walks up and redials the number, Gauri had asked her friend to act like the doctor and he screams at Buama as soon as buama calls, he asks her to keep the phone as she can never concieve and no doctor can cure her. Now Buama is all desperate, she thinks Gauri is useless for her and she wasted her time on Gauri. She thinks of ways to get rid of Gauri now.(Also Read: Dil Bole Oberoi: Omkara to slip into coma post the leap)

Rudra(Leenesh Mattoo) is searching for Bhavya(Mansi Srivastava) desperately. He calls up the commissioner telling him the entire thing. The commissioner asks Rudra to get out of the place as a professional killer seems to be on their trail. Rudra is worried for Bhavya’s safety but the commissioner insists that Rudra should get away safe. Gauri stands at the poolside as Buama reaches there searching for her. Now Buama confronts Gauri as Gauri dials Om on her phone and keeps the phone away from Buama. Buama tells Gauri that she knew it when Kaali had kidnapped her and also that Gauri had done all that for Kaali only to protect her, but still she lied to Om when Om asked because she wanted to use this truth to make Gauri listen to her one day. Buama now says that now Gauri is useless for her and she should just go. Om gets a call and it is Rudra, Rudra tells Om about Bhavya and as they speak Om keeps getting calls from Gauri. Buama pushes Gauri in the water and waits for her to drown. Buama herself gets into water and tries to push Gauri under water, Om keeps trying to call Gauri. Om stands right infront of a window from where the pool is visible. Gauri gets up and tries to push Buama away and Om turns to see this. Om runs as if to save Buama, as Om runs down the stairs he falls and hits his head. He land at the foot of the staircase unconscious. Jahnvi (Mreenal Deshraj) sees him and screams for help as Dadi runs to come there. Buama hears the commotion and runs in leaving Gauri. Gauri too rushes in, they see Om lieing unconscious. Gauri cries as she sees her Omkaraji.

Precap: Gauri reaches a doctor who gives her a experimental drug to cure Om, Gauri asks for the fees but the doctor says she will take it in time. After Gauri leaves the doctor is revealed to be Svetlana.

