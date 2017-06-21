Dil Bole Oberoi 21 June, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Svetlana gives Gauri a wonder drug to revive a comatose Omkara

Dil Bole Oberoi starts with Gauri (Shrenu Parikh) weeping beside a comatose Omkara (Kunal Jaisingh). She says she will not lose him come whatever. Gauri promises to rescue him from the jaws of death. Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo) comes and praises her courage and spirit. She says I know how stressed you are about Bhavya’s (Mansi Srivastava) disappearance. Buamaa (Sushmita Mukherjee) comes there and says Omkara has to revive for her plan to get Ratan back in her life. Gauri is scared as she threatens to kill her. (Also Read: Dil Bole Oberoi 20th June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Buama tries to kill Gauri while Om falls off the staircase)

In a hideout, Bhavya gets tortured by the goons men. They ask her to reveal everything but she does not relent. They beat her up but she is defiant. Finally, she manages to escape from there and reach the police station. She says she needs to be on Sultan’s trail and has to reunite with Rudra. She tells the cop to shoot her and send her back to Rudra’s place so that she can be incognito.

In a flashback, Gauri remembers meeting a woman outside the temple who says she has a cure for Om. Though she is apprehensive she meets her and takes the medicine. The lady says it is an experimental drug and might help him. The woman says she will take the price later on. It is revealed to be Svetlana. At home, Tej (Mahesh Thakur) says he has decided to take Om off the ventilator. Jhanvi (Mreenal Deshraj) refuses and says she will not let this happen. She tells Tej that he hates his son. He says it is equally painful for him too but he will stick to his decision. Buamaa comes there and supports Jhanvi. Gauri enters in and injects the drug in Om.

