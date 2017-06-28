Dil Bole Oberoi 27 June 2017, Written Update Of Full Episode: Guari gets shot!

Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo) brings breakfast for Bhavya and gets shocked to see her working out with his dumbles. She suddenly drops them and asks how does he pick them up. He asks her to have something. She says she is not hungry. He leaves. She hogs on all the food he brought.

Omkara (Kunal Jaisingh) tells Gauri (Shrenu Parikh) that Bua Ma has asked him to take her to a doctor. All three of them come out to the car parking. Shooter sees Bhavya and asks his boss if he should kill her. His boss asks him to just scare her. He sets his target on her but she moves and the bullet goes and hits Gauri’s foot instead. Everyone gets shocked to see her. Omkara lifs her in his arms and takes her inside. Jhanvi call the doctor. Omkara gets upset to see her in so much pain. Bua Ma applies antiseptic on her foot and says nothing should happen to the child.

Jhanvi informs them that the doctor has come. Gauri gets scared thinking that her lie will come out.Bhavya tells Rudra that they will have to find out who is behind all this. She tells him that she feels that Sultan is behind all this. He tells her that Sultan have a problem with him and her, then why would they attack Gauri. She tells him that gun was fired exactly when she moved ahead to help Bua Ma which means she was at target and not Gauri. The police insepctor tells them that their intention was just to scare them otherwise they wouldn’t have targetted her feet. He asks them to not leave their house.

Rudra says he cannot stay silent as they have attacked his family member now. He says he will have to tell all this to Shivaay. Commisioner asks him to co-operate and not inform Shivaay as it might alert Sultan. He says his family is in danger and he can’t sit quietly. Commissioner assures him that his family’s safety is their responsiblity now. Bhavya convinces him not to take any action. She feels guilty and decides to apologize to Gauri.

Doctor enters the room. Bua Ma asks her to check if the child is fine. Omkara asks her to check her wound first as she is in pain. She check it and says the wound is not deep. Bua Ma asks her to check the baby as she is extremely worried. Doctor says her worry is justified because sometimes shock causes miscarriage.She checks Gauri’s stomach with a stethoscope. Gauri gets scared. Doctor tells them that she is unable to hear the child’s heartbeats. Everyone gets disappointed. Doctor tells them that they will have to do an ultra scan on her. Bua Ma asks her to bring all the equipements here itself.

Tej calls the commistioner and asks him to arrest the shooter immediately. Bhavya gets worried to not find Guari in the room. Doctor asks Omkara to bring medicines for her. She asks if she has some allergies. Omakara tells her that he will have to ask Gauri about that.

Gauri apoligizes to her God for faking her pregnancy. She sees Omkara's impression on the door and decides to tell him everything. She tells him that she lied to him that she is pregnant. She says she cannot tell him the reason of lying but asks him to believe her that she didn't have any evil motive behind doing all this. Doctor brings ultra scanning machine. Pinky Bua asks her to check if the baby is fine.